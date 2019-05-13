Taliban target security forces, killing 7: Afghan officials

Afghan officials say the have targeted security checkpoints in northern province, killing at least seven members of the country's security forces.

Mohammad Noor Rahmani, of the provincial council, says the insurgents also abducted two members of the force and left five wounded in the Sunday night attacks near the provincial capital.

The troops were in charge of providing security for fuel wells in the area.

Zabi Amani, the provincial governor's spokesman, says four fighters were killed in what he said was a gunbattle that lasted several hours.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but provincial officials blamed insurgents who are active in the province and have repeatedly targeted Afghan security forces.

