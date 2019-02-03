Tandon wins Seattle Open title

Indian Tandon defeated Egyptian Mohamed in the finals to win the Seattle Open, a PSA challenger squash Tour event here.

The top-seeded Indian, who rose to his career high ranking of 58 in the latest February list, won 11-4, 11-7, 2-11, 11-2 on Saturday for his first PSA title in the new year and fourth title overall in his career.

Tandon was fluent right through till the final and his only moment of hesitation came in the third game.

Superior choice of strokes held the Indian in good stead besides the flourish in the finishes upfront.

The Egyptian clawed one back before Tandon sealed the issue with another superlative effort in the last game.

