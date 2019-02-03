Pitbull inspired John Travolta to go bald

Hollywood veteran has said that his close friend, inspired him to experiment with his hair and go bald.

The duo have been thick as thieves since the composed the score for Travolta's 2018 movie "Gotti".

"A good friend, Armando Perez, -- he lives his life like this. He would send pictures of me where I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought... Maybe it's time to do it," Travolta told Extra magazine of his look.

The said his wife, is also a fan of the hairdo.

"She loves it... She has always loved the idea," he said.

Travolta is thrilled with the reaction his new look has been receiving and even joked that the last time people were so interested in him was when he mispronounced Idina Menzel's name at 2014's

"It's been a lot easier. Life's simpler. The biggest fun has been just the response to it. I felt like Zoolander or something - I came out and my new look became headline The only other time I was a leading story was when I mispronounced at the Oscars," he said.

