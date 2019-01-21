Tata Steel Chess: Anand beats Mamedyarov; shares lead with Carlsen

Five-time world champion scored a crushing victory over Shakhriayar Mamedyartov of in the eighth round to share the lead with Norway's in the tournament here.

Having outclassed of as black in the previous round, Anand, a five times winner here, continued his demolition act and grounded Mamaedyarov who currently holds the third position in the world rankings.

The Indian ace took his tally to 5.5 points out of a possible eight and is matched only by reigning world champion Carlsen who himself played a fine game to beat of

With two leaders in front, of Russia, of and local star are right on their heels, tailing by half a point.

Temour Radjabov of is in sole sixth spot on 4.5 points while other Indian Vidit Gujrathi shares the seventh spot having four points in all. Five rounds still remain in the first super tournament of the year.

Wijk aan Zee has been Anand's favourite hunting ground for over two decades and he seems to be again hitting his top form here. Mamaedyarov was outwitted in all departments of the game.

The Caro Kann defense by the GM met with the topical advance variation and Anand was in control after a slight inaccuracy by Mamedyarov on 12th move itself.

Anand increased his advantage in a flurry thereafter and struck in the centre with a smart pawn sacrifice. Mamedyarov was outdone thereafter as the Indian temporarily left his rook in the middle of the board and some moves later another tactic on the same square ended the game. It was over in 29 moves.

Carlsen was also in his elements as he avenged his defeat against Rapport a couple of years back in the same round of the same tournament. The Norwegian was in control right through in the Sicilian Taimanov game as white and squeezed out black's resources.

Gujrathi played out a draw with The fact these two also work together did not make things exciting as Giri opted for a Queen's Gambit declined and Gujrathi did not do much. The players reached a rook and pawns endgame soon and the draw was a just result.

suffered another defeat as he lost to Duda of while defeated American champion in the other decisive games of eighth round.

of proved superior to R Praggnanandhaa in the battle of young Grandmasters held in the challengers section being held simultaneously. of was in front on six points out of eight rounds while Praggnanandhaa was on 3.5 points needing some victories in the final lap.

Results Masters Round 8: V Anand (Ind, 5.5) beat Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 3); (Nor, 5.5) beat (Hun, 3); Vidit Gujrathi (Ind, 4) drew with (Ned, 5); Duda (Pol, 4) beat (Rus, 2); (Chn, 5) drew with (Rus, 5); Jorden (Ned, 3.5) drew with (Aze, 4.5); (Rus, 3.5) beat (Usa, 3.5).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)