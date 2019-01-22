Teenager raped by two men

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Hompur village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was returning from her agricultural field.

Vijay (30) and Mitrasen (28) allegedly raped the girl in the jungle, SP said.

On the complaint of the girl's family, an FIR has been filed and both arrested, the SP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

