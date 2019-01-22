JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Anne Hathaway quits drinking for next 18 years

I have moved on, Mithali on spat with Powar and Edulji
Business Standard

Teenager raped by two men

Press Trust of India  |  Balrampur (UP) 

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Hompur village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was returning from her agricultural field.

Vijay (30) and Mitrasen (28) allegedly raped the girl in the jungle, SP Amit Kumar said.

On the complaint of the girl's family, an FIR has been filed and both arrested, the SP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements