Telangana aims to procure 4.4 million tonne paddy for Rabi

The government aims to procure 4.4 million tonnes of paddy for the Rabi season.

About 4.5 million tonnes of paddy yield is expected during the season from nine lakh hectare of land, an official release said Friday.

Civil Supplies department procured 1.8 million tonnes during the kharif and 3.6 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured for the Rabi season during 2017-18 totaling 5.4 million tonnes.

During the recent Kharif season alone the state government procured 4.1 million tonnes in 2018-19, of said.

for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy instructed officials to take necessary steps to purchase paddy from farmers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)