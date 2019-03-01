Warner, Smith unlikely to play last 2 ODIs against Pakistan: Finch

The injured and banned duo of and are unlikely to take part in Australia's final two ODIs against despite serving out their one-year ball-tampering suspensions during the series to be held in the UAE.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against India, the defending World Champions will take on in the five-match series with the fourth and fifth ODIs slated on March 29 and 31 respectively.

Smith and Warner, both recuperating from elbow surgeries, will find their suspension end on March 29 but there are still serious doubts whether they will play the mega event or not. Smith has just started knocking and will take some more time to get fit.

"I don't think or will play that game (March 29). I am not a hundred percent sure on that but I don't think they will play that last one or two games," said on the eve of the first ODI.

He also curtly put it when a asked if he sees himself as a stand-in now that both Smith and Warner are set to be back.

"No, no, I am the captain, yeah," was his blunt response.

Just like Indian team is trying to balance the workload of its players, are also grappling with similar problems with Ashes starting after

Asked about pacer Pat Cummins' workload, said: "He bowled a lot throughout the Australian summer, particularly at the back end of the Test series.

"I think having no in April will help guys like Pat to freshen up. Again someone like (Mitchell) Starc, who has played no needs to bowl. The workload of our fast bowlers need to be balanced."



But playing 10 ODIs in a month ( and series in March) is quite unprecedented in Australian cricket, said

"Playing 10 ODIs in a month is quite an unchartered territory for our fast bowlers. There will be a mix and match managing the workload."



Young batsman is set to make his debut and the is excited about that prospect.

" is a guy who will be making his debut in ODI We have seen how destructive he can be in domestic cricket, so really excited to see him get a go in as he is such a

"He is a who can bat in top couple or down the order. He is game smart and manage situations. He will be an important player, someone I am very interested to see."



It is the settled unit that makes a very strong ODI side not only at home but in all conditions.

"It's a good question. Their batting is really strong. They have got in Virat, arguably the best of all time in ODI cricket. Rohit has been in good form. They have quicks, who move the ball upfront and execute really well at the death. They play well everywhere to be pretty fair," Finch said.

"I think when you have a team that has played together for a long time, they understand each other well. Probably a settled group of 14 or 15 very good players are playing for a long time. That goes a long way as to why they have been so successful in particular," he elaborated.

