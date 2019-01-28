Telangana govt geared for LS polls: CS to EC

The government Monday informed the that it was fully geared to conduct the elections in the state peacefully.

The had peacefully conducted the assembly polls in December and was ready to hold the coming elections in "the same spirit", S K Joshi said.

All steps were being taken to conduct the Parliament election peacefully, he said during a video-conference held by the with officials for different states on the preparedness for the polls, according to an official release here.

The government has won an award in providing facilities in polling stations to persons with disabilities, Joshi said.

Electoral roll in the state would be published on February 22, he said.

of Police Mahendar Reddy, who also took part in the discussions, said the assembly polls and two phases of Gram Panchayat elections have been peacefully conducted in the state.

The was ready to conduct the Lok Sabha elections peacefully, he added.

It would have a plan of action in coordination with neighbouring Maharashtra, and Chattisgarh for Naxal affected areas, he said.

Recalling that 19,000 police personnel from neighbouring states and 276 companies of central forces were pressed into security duty in the state for the assembly polls, he sought deployment in the same level for the Lok Sabha elections also.

said a special drive has been taken up for enrolment of voters and that 16 lakh claims and objections have been received, according to the release.

