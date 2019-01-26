JUST IN
Telganana CM, deputy CM, leaders attend At Home ceremony

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishna Murthy and other leaders attended the customary 'At Home' hosted by Governor of the two states E S L Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday on the occasion of Republic Day.

Congress president in Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy, his BJP counterpart K Laxman and TDP counterpart L Ramana were present on the occasion.

The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan also attended the event.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and former Governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah were also present.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 22:10 IST

