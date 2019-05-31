Temperature breaks 75-year record for May in Sri Ganganagar, nears 50C

The maximum temperature touched 49.6 degrees Celsius on Friday in in Rajasthan, breaking a 75-year record for the month of May, a said here.

It was the second consecutive day when the maximum temperature in touched 48 degrees Celsius or more.

The highest temperature recorded in this month in until now was 49.4 degrees Celsius on 30, 1944.

The all-time highest temperature recorded in the city was 50 degrees Celsius on June 14, 1934, the department added.

The day temperature witnessed an upward trend in all major cities of the desert state Friday, the said.

Churu recorded a maximum of 48.5 degree Celsius followed by 46.6 in Bikaner, 46.5 in Jaisalmer, 44.7 in Jodhpur, 44.6 in Kota, 44.5 each in Ajmer and Barmer, 44.2 in and 42.2 in Dabok.

However, Barmer and Kota received respite from the summer heat briefly with a rainfall of 2.4 mm and 0.2 mm, respectively.

The office has warned that the severe heat wave condition will persist in western and at some places in the eastern part of the state during the next 48 hours.

