Tgana CM honours Swami Swaroopanandendra of Sarada Peetham

K Rao Wednesday honoured seer of Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam Swami Swaroopanandendra here Wednesday.

Rao performed pushpabhishekam on the Swami and took his blessings.

He handed over papers regarding allotment of two acres land in to the Peetham for the purpose of conducting socio-religious activities, official sources said.

The state cabinet has recently approved the land allotment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)