Tgana CM honours Swami Swaroopanandendra of Sarada Peetham

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday honoured seer of Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam Swami Swaroopanandendra here Wednesday.

Rao performed pushpabhishekam on the Swami and took his blessings.

He handed over papers regarding allotment of two acres land in Hyderabad to the Peetham for the purpose of conducting socio-religious activities, official sources said.

The state cabinet has recently approved the land allotment.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 23:00 IST

