JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

S Africa ex-president Zuma back in court over graft charges
Business Standard

The golden mermaid: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Cannes red carpet

Press Trust of India  |  Cannes 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a treat for sore eyes as she sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in a metallic golden mermaid-like gown with long train.

The Indian star made her first appearance at 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night along with her daughter Aaradhya.

Dressed in the kaleidoscopic chrome gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji, Aishwarya attended the festival premiere of "A Hidden Life".

The actor, 45, completed her look with nude and shimmery make up. The focus was on her eyes and her hair were swept back in a neat side parting.

Aishwarya also shared pictures and videos of her look on her Instagram account.

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, she is representing cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements