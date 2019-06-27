JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32 vs USD in early trade

India holds road shows in US to attract tourists
Business Standard

'The Lincoln Lawyer' series from David E Kelley in works at CBS

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley is working on the TV adaptation of "The Lincoln Lawyer" which has secured a production commitment at CBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which hails from A+E Studios, will be co-produced by CBS TV Studios.

Based on Michael Connelly's book series of the same name, the story follows a moderately successful criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller who operates around Los Angeles County out of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a former client working off his legal fees.

Kelley, 63, will write and executive produce the show.

Connelly and Ross Fineman, who also produced Kelley's Amazon series "Goliath", will also serve as executive producers on the drama.

The author's book was previously adapted into a 2011 film, directed by Brad Furman with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU