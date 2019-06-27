'The Lincoln Lawyer' series from David E Kelley in works at CBS

-
ALSO READ
'Big Little Lies' writer reveals season 2 was written "as if this were the end"
Meryl Streep was addicted' to Big Little Lies' before joining cast
Nicole Kidman to star in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' adaptation at Hulu
'The Big Bang Theory' makes history as TV's longest-running sitcom
Adam Scott is happy women are leading 'Big Little Lies'
-
"Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley is working on the TV adaptation of "The Lincoln Lawyer" which has secured a production commitment at CBS.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which hails from A+E Studios, will be co-produced by CBS TV Studios.
Based on Michael Connelly's book series of the same name, the story follows a moderately successful criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller who operates around Los Angeles County out of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a former client working off his legal fees.
Kelley, 63, will write and executive produce the show.
Connelly and Ross Fineman, who also produced Kelley's Amazon series "Goliath", will also serve as executive producers on the drama.
The author's book was previously adapted into a 2011 film, directed by Brad Furman with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU