This is Modi's 'brutal New India': Rahul on Alwar lynching case

today said hatred had replaced humanity in Narendra Modi's "brutal" 'New India' and cited a media report which claimed that policemen in took three hours to take a dying victim of a lynch mob to a hospital as they took a tea-break enroute.

The 28-year-old victim was allegedly lynched in Rajasthan's district Friday night by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows.

"Policemen in # took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute," Gandhi said on

"This is Modi's brutal 'New India' where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die," he said.

Khan and his friend were taking two cows to their village in through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district last week when five men attacked them. Three people have been arrested.

The media report cited by Gandhi claimed the policemen stopped for tea and took the cows to a shelter before taking Khan to the hospital.

