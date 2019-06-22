JUST IN
Business Standard

Three dead, dozens feared buried in Cambodia building collapse: officials

AFP  |  Phnom Penh 

At least three construction workers died when a seven-storey building collapsed in Cambodia early Saturday, officials said, with fears dozens more may be buried in the rubble.

"We have pulled one body out, we can see two more," Yun Min, governor of Preah Sihanouk province, told AFP while in a Facebook post, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said up to "30 people" could still be buried in the debris.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 09:15 IST

