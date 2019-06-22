Three dead, dozens feared buried in Cambodia building collapse: officials

At least three construction workers died when a seven-storey building collapsed in early Saturday, officials said, with fears dozens more may be buried in the rubble.

"We have pulled one body out, we can see two more," Yun Min, of province, told AFP while in a post, said up to "30 people" could still be buried in the debris.

