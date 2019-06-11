Three held with cannabis

Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 4 kg worth Rs 8 lakh at Kalva near here in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch officials nabbed Shaikh and and Venkat Kale on June 8, said DCP, Crime,

Police also seized a two-wheeler and Rs 53,000 cash from their possession.

Based on interrogation, police arrested Aslam Ansari, the of the contraband, from Navi Mumbai, the DCP said.

The trio have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)