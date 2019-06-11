Ekta Kapoor's Mars mission show features wrong rocket on its poster

In what appears to be a major gaffe, the poster of Ekta Kapoor's recently announced "M.O.M - Mission Over Mars" -- inspired by the story the women behind India's successful -- features the wrong space rocket.

In a tweet last week, Kapoor announced the launch of the show that revolves around the story of four women scientists who were involved in India's launched in 2013.

Actors Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, and star in the show for ALTBalaji streaming platform.

The poster features what appears to be a Russian Soyuz launch vehicle, superimposed with the Indian flag.

ISRO's (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, on the other hand, was launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket C25.

Some users spotted the gaffe and criticised the showrunners' apparent lack of research into the subject before the poster launch.

"The fact that the poster uses the wrong rocket is already a big flag," one user tweeted.

"Could it be that they didn't have a single expert as a for this series?" another user wrote.

In her tweet on June 6, Kapoor wrote that she had decided to make the show two-and-half years ago when she chanced upon the "amazing story about women in Indian science."



"This show is on the women who sent the mission on Mars -- partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO," she wrote.

According to her tweet, the show was being presented after "millions of meetings with ISRO" and would maintain a "certain amount of sacrosanct secrecy".

The series is "part-fiction, part real story" based on the achievements of all the women in Indian science.

'MOM' was India's first interplanetary mission. The launch made ISRO the fourth space agency to reach Mars, after Roscosmos, NASA, and the

is also the first nation in the world to have successfully placed a probe in Mars orbit in its first attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)