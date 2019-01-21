Three-member committee to investigate Bengal hockey players' head-shaving incident

The (BHA) will form a three-member committee to look into the matter of state U-19 players being asked to shave their heads following a defeat in a match.

"The committee will be formed by tonight and whoever is responsible will be taken to task," BHA told

The Bengal U-19 team lost to Namdhari XI 1-5 in the quarterfinal of the Junior National Championship (B Division) in

had allegedly told the players during half-time that he will have their heads tonsured if they lost.

While some members of the squad said they did it after returning to Kolkata out of respect and disappointment, a few said they were forced.

The U-19 squad comprised 18 players and it was learnt that all of them except two had shaved their heads. A dozen of the players were from at

"I scolded them during the match and never said anything after that. Why will I force them? I will talk to the players about what happened. I did not get a chance to speak to them as I am in the hospital for my wife," the said.

said he will speak to the players and then take necessary action.

"I will speak to the players once they are back from school. Necessary steps will be taken," said Goindi.

