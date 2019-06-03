Three men involved in more than 50 cases of robbery and snatching arrested

Three men, allegedly involved in more than 50 cases of and snatching in west Delhi, have been arrested, police said Monday.

The accused -- (30), Aakash (28) and Arjun (25) -- were nabbed on Saturday when their were riding a stolen motorcycle, they said.

According to the police, the gang members used to assemble in the wee hours and roam on a motorcycle to pick their targets. They usually targeted morning walkers or people waiting at bus stops, the police said.

To dodge the police, the gang used to frequently change the colour of the bikes used in the

Four stolen motorcycles and three gold chains were recovered from them, a said.

They were involved in more than 50 cases of snatching and in various parts of Delhi, they said.

