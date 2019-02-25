Three of family found dead in UP's Balrampur

Three members of a family were found dead and another was seriously injured at their house in district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

They were sleeping in their house in Jogiyapur village when some unidentified persons killed them with sharp-edged weapons Sunday night, of Police Anurag Arya said.

The deceased were identified as house owner (55), his son (25) and daughter (20) while his (22) was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Three police teams have been constituted to work out the case and help from forensic experts is also being taken, the SP added.

