Three of family found dead in UP's Balrampur

Press Trust of India  |  Balrampur (UP) 

Three members of a family were found dead and another was seriously injured at their house in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

They were sleeping in their house in Jogiyapur village when some unidentified persons killed them with sharp-edged weapons Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

The deceased were identified as house owner Jagram (55), his son Raju (25) and daughter Lilawati (20) while his daughter-in-law Nirmal Devi (22) was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Three police teams have been constituted to work out the case and help from forensic experts is also being taken, the SP added.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 15:05 IST

