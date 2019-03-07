TIFR to pay half of net Feb salary to staff due to fund crunch

The government-run (TIFR) here will pay only half of the net salary to its staff for February due to fund crunch.

"Due to insufficient funds, all staff members and students/post-doctoral fellows of TIFR, its centres and field stations will be paid 50 per cent of the net salary for the month of February immediately," TIFR Wing (retd) said in a letter to the staff.

"Remaining part of the salary will be paid when sufficient funds are available," he said in the letter.

Antony declined to comment when contacted by PTI.

TIFR is a national centre of the Government of under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy, as well as a deemed university awarding degrees for master's and doctoral programmes.

The institute was founded in 1945 with support from the under the vision of Dr

TIFR carries out basic research in physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, computer science and science

The main campus is located in Mumbai, with centres at Pune, and

