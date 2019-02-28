Tiger found dead in MP, territorial fight suspected

A tiger was found dead on Thursday in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
PTR field director Vikram Singh Parihar said preliminary probe suggests that the animal possibly died following a territorial fight with another tiger.
Injury marks were found on the carcass, he said.
The carcass was spotted in the afternoon by a patrolling party in Khamarpani range in the buffer zone of the reserve, Parihar said.
After the post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and its viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, he said.
