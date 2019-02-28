Tiger found dead in MP, territorial fight suspected

A tiger was found dead on Thursday in the buffer zone of Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an said.

said preliminary probe suggests that the animal possibly died following a territorial fight with another tiger.

Injury marks were found on the carcass, he said.

The carcass was spotted in the afternoon by a patrolling party in Khamarpani range in the buffer zone of the reserve, Parihar said.

After the post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per the (NTCA) guidelines and its viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, he said.

