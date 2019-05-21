'Tippler' found hanging in police station

A 27-year old man, taken into police custody near here based on a complaint from his family, was found hanging in the morning, police said.

Nawas was taken into custody on Monday evening.

In his complaint, Nawas's brother said Nawas was behaving violently at home after consuming liquor.

He was found hanging from the window grill of the toilet at the station.

The incident occurred just ahead of his being taken to court.

Taking serious note of the incident, directed the Ernakulam range IG to initiate stern action against the police officials in connection with the alleged custodial death.

In line with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court, a magisterial-level investigation into the custodial death would be conducted, the said.

