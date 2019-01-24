TMC criticises Mohta arrest, opposition demands explanation

The ruling Trinamool (TMC) criticised the arrest of and distributor by the CBI in the chit fund case and said "no one is being spared in the Narendra Modi regime".

The opposition Congress, CPI(M) and BJP demanded an explanation from the TMC regarding Mohta's arrest as the film distributor is considered to be close to the ruling party.

"They are arresting and are trying to intimidate everybody. Be it a writer, an actor, a film personality.... They don't



want to spare anyone. The people will give them a befitting reply," TMC said.

The BJP has turned the CBI into their extended party office, Chatterjee claimed.

Senior TMC leaders who did not want to be quoted alleged that the BJP is trying to pursue its vendetta through these arrests.

"The CBI should have arrested him earlier. The CBI is doing its work. But whenever it makes any arrest, the TMC raises baseless allegations of vendetta politics," state BJP said.

State demanded an explanation from the TMC over the Mohta's arrest as he is considered close to various top leaders of the ruling party.

"Mohta used to boast about his connections with top TMC leaders. He was close to various top TMC leaders in the state," Mitra said.

Senior CPI(M) leader said several TMC leaders were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the scam and now those who are considered close to the party are being arrested.

"What more can we say? These arrests only proves the kind of company the TMC leaders keep," Chakraborty said.

CPI(M) wondered what took so long for CBI to arrest Mohta.

The CBI on arrested Mohta in connection with the ponzi scam. He allegedly duped the ponzi firm of Rs 25 crore, CBI sources said.

The agency is probing both the Saradha and Rose Valley multi-crore scams.

