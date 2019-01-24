HP bets big on automotive, healthcare verticals for strengthening 3D printer biz in India

Tech giant HP is betting on verticals like automotive, defence and for driving adoption of 3D printers in the Indian market.

The company had introduced 3D printers in last year, and has seen an uptake in demand from consumers and partner networks, said.

refers to creation of a three-dimensional object in which layers of materials are formed with computers controlling the process.

"HP's key focus sectors to drive greater adoption of in include automotive, defence, healthcare, education and research, and fashion and jewellery. We will continue to focus on these areas," he added.

Chandra said the company is also working with micro, small and medium enterprises to deploy HP's at various manufacturing clusters to ensure faster adoption of the technology.

HP has now expanded portfolio in India with the introduction of its new 'Jet Fusion 300/500' series that will enable manufacturers to produce engineering-grade, functional parts in black-and-white and in colour.

According to industry reports, the global is expected to be worth over USD 32 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 25 per cent between 2017 and 2023.

The reports attribute the growth to factors like ease of development of customised products, ability to reduce overall manufacturing costs, and government investments in for the development and deployment of the technology.

According to market intelligence firm 6Wresearch, the Indian 3D market is expected to cross USD 79 million by 2021, with accounting for the biggest chunk of business.

