TN to unveil Farmer Producer Organisation policy shortly

The Tamil Nadu government proposed to unveil a new farmer producer organisation policy shortly, aimed at promoting agro-processing industries, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said Friday.
The new policy was in line with the food processing policy unveiled by the government recently, he said, while presenting the budget for 2019-20.
"The Tamil Nadu Farmer Producer Organisation Policy is proposed to be unveiled shortly and will strengthen the promotion of agro-processing industries," he said.
Works for setting up 10 Food Processing Parks across Tamil Nadu were "in progress", he said, adding "..private investors are also keen to invest in the agro-processing sector."
"A French company has signed a memorandum of understanding to invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up an integrated food processing park near Chennai," he said.
The government would continue to promote setting up of mega agro-processing parks to generate more non-farm employment opportunities for people who are living in rural areas, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU