TN to unveil Farmer Producer Organisation policy shortly

The government proposed to unveil a new organisation policy shortly, aimed at promoting agro-processing industries, deputy chief minister O said Friday.

The new policy was in line with the food processing policy unveiled by the government recently, he said, while presenting the budget for 2019-20.

"The Organisation Policy is proposed to be unveiled shortly and will strengthen the promotion of agro-processing industries," he said.

Works for setting up 10 Food Processing Parks across were "in progress", he said, adding "..private investors are also keen to invest in the agro-processing sector."



"A French company has signed a memorandum of understanding to invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up an integrated near Chennai," he said.

The government would continue to promote setting up of to generate more non-farm employment opportunities for people who are living in rural areas, he said.

