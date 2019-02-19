JUST IN
TOAA signs MoU with Bangladesh tour operators Association

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The tour operators of Assam Tuesday signed an MoU with their Bangladesh counterpart to jointly promote tourism spots of each other.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tour Operators Association of Assam (TOAA) and Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) will launch a joint website listing all highlights of Assam and Bangladesh in the coming days.

"Both parties will form a committee to chalk out a marketing plan, to provide tourism package at a concessional rate, promotion and publicity of tourism spots of each other and joint effort in pushing more connectivity along with transportation to the governments," a release from Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh said.

The two associations will also collaborate with the governments for enhancing safety, security and comfortable immigration of the esteemed tourists of both the countries, it added.

The Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur expressed his satisfaction over the association and said: "Tourism is the most important trust sector for fostering relationship between Bangladesh and North East India."

He termed medical, academic and religious tourism as the most important tourism packages for the two regions.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 19:15 IST

