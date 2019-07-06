Tom Holland's Uncharted' won't be remake of video game

Dan Trachtenberg, director of Tom Holland's upcoming film Uncharted, says the movie will not follow the plotline of the popular video game.

The live-action film will focus on lead Nathan Drake's (Holland) life before the events of the first game.

"I have been approached with different versions of this tale and have always been not that interested in it because I didn't really want to trace the game," Trachtenberg told GamesRadar.

"I didn't really feel like it was at all worthy of making a video game adaptation, if we're just gonna copy what the game is and just serve people a lesser experience than what they've experienced in such an incredible way. If Naughty Dog so chose to make another Uncharted game featuring Nate and Sully this movie's story is probably the story that they would want to tell, he added.

Uncharted is set to be released in cinemas on December 18, 2020.

