Top Emirates airline executive resigns after dip in profits

AP  |  Dubai 

The chief commercial officer at Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, has resigned after profits dipped to their lowest level in years.

Emirates on Sunday confirmed Thierry Antinori's resignation.

It says Adnan Kazim, who currently oversees a division tasked with revenue optimisation and strategic planning, was named acting CCO in addition to his current responsibilities.

The changes come days after the Dubai-based airline said its profits fell nearly 70 per cent in the past fiscal year, reaching lows of USD 237 million largely due to higher fuel costs, a strengthened US dollar and stagnant passenger growth.

The Emirates website says Antinori joined Emirates in 2011 as executive vice president for passenger sales worldwide.

He held the post of CCO at Emirates for six years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 20:21 IST

