Top Emirates airline executive resigns after dip in profits

The at Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, has resigned after profits dipped to their lowest level in years.

on Sunday confirmed Thierry Antinori's resignation.

It says Adnan Kazim, who currently oversees a division tasked with revenue optimisation and strategic planning, was named acting CCO in addition to his current responsibilities.

The changes come days after the Dubai-based said its profits fell nearly 70 per cent in the past fiscal year, reaching lows of USD 237 million largely due to higher fuel costs, a strengthened US dollar and stagnant passenger growth.

The website says Antinori joined in 2011 as

He held the post of CCO at Emirates for six years.

