Telecom tariff: Trai to review transparency in publishing of offers

In a bid to protect consumer interest, the telecom regulator on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation on the issue of transparency in publishing tariff offers by telecom operators.
The move came after Trai received a significant number of complaints from individual consumers on lack of transparency in disclosure of tariff information.
"Therefore, it is felt that a comprehensive review of extant provisions aimed at transparency relating to flow of information from telecom service providers to consumers, is essential," Trai said in a statement.
Accordingly, a consultation paper has been floated with objective of empowering consumers by making all relevant information available to them and to eliminate instances of adverse choices made by consumers, it added.
Sources said that the consultation paper was not related to floor price and related issues, and deals with the specific aspect of communication of tariff offerings by telcos to subscribers.
