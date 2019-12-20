JUST IN
Business Standard

Had very good talk with Xi Jinping, says Donald Trump on trade deal

Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump, xi jinping, trump jinping
US President Donald Trump said Friday he'd had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a partial resolution of the countries' huge trade war.

Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal. However, he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" deal will actually be signed.

"Formal signing being arranged," he said.
First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 21:35 IST

