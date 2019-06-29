Trump tells China's Xi open to 'historic' trade deal

Washington is open to a "historic" trade deal with China, President Donald Trump said Saturday as he met President Xi Jinping, who called for "cooperation and dialogue".

"It would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal," Trump said at the start of the high-stakes meeting to thrash out a tariff war between the world's top two economies.

"We are totally open to it," added Trump after Xi said "cooperation and dialogue" are better than "confrontation".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)