US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban: Trump

The comments provided some clarity on US intentions after lengthy negotiations with the Afghan guerrilla group over finding an exit from a war that has lasted two decades

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US will keep a permanent presence in Afghanistan, with 8,600 troops initially, even after a deal is reached with the Taliban.

"We're going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there," Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio.

"We're always going to have a presence." Trump also warned that if another attack on the United States originated from Afghanistan "we would come back with a force like ... never before."

The comments provided some clarity on US intentions after lengthy negotiations with the Afghan guerrilla group over finding an exit from a war that has lasted two decades.

Despite overwhelming advantages in firepower, the US military has little to show for its efforts and Trump is hoping he can declare the war over in time for his 2020 reelection campaign.

First Published: Thu, August 29 2019. 19:45 IST

