US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban: Trump

"We're going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there," Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio.
The comments provided some clarity on US intentions after lengthy negotiations with the Afghan guerrilla group over finding an exit from a war that has lasted two decades.
Despite overwhelming advantages in firepower, the US military has little to show for its efforts and Trump is hoping he can declare the war over in time for his 2020 reelection campaign.
