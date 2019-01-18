TT star accused of physical and mental torture by wife

has been accused of mental and physical by his wife just five months after their marriage and she has lodged a formal complaint with the police.

The FIR lodged against the by his wife also alleged criminal breach of trust, police said.

The others whose names figure in the FIR lodged at station in North 24 district are his parents Harishankar and Mina Ghosh, his two uncles and a cousin, the police said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (physical and mental torture), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 195A (threatening to give false evidence) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Ghosh has rubbished the allegations by his wife and described them as false.

In March last year Ghosh was accused of rape by his wife, then his girl friend. Following it the two-time was provisionally suspended by the Table Tennis Federation of (TTFI).

Ghosh patched up his relations with his girlfriend and had married her on August 3, 2018 after she withdrew her rape charges against him.

It was only in December, 2018 that TTFI had revoked his suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)