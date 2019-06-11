Tur import limit doubled to 4 LT for pvt traders till Oct;NAFED to sell 2 LT from buffer:Govt

The Centre Tuesday decided to raise the import limit on tur dal to 4 tonnes (LT) on till October and also asked cooperative to off-load 2 tonnes of the dal in the open market on no-profit no-loss basis, a move aimed at checking possible price rise.

A decision in this regard was taken at the inter-ministerial committee meeting chaired by

Secretaries of Food, Consumer Affairs and Commerce Ministries as well as senior officials of and attended the meeting.

"There are only about price rise in tur dal. Otherwise, the government has enough buffer stock of pulses including tur dal. The committee has taken 2-3 key decisions in this regard," Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

