Two arrested with drugs in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Two persons have been arrested for possession of drugs in separate incidents in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said Thursday.

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU), Nahan, caught Ram Singh (50), of Kalog village, at Naya Khala between Shillai and Paonta Sahib with 1.114 kg of charas, said Sirmaur, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virendra Thakur.

In a similar case, one Abhishek of Dholakuan village in Paonta Sahib tehsil was arrested based on a tip-off and 17.69 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, the ASP added.

Separate cases under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered at concerned police stations, Thakur said, adding that further investigation is underway.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:10 IST

