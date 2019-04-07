JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

I-T raids at residence, other premises of MP CM's aide
Business Standard

Two-day per week ban on civilian vehicles in Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The two-day per week ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway for facilitating safe passage of security convoys, came into effect on Sunday.

Army, police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at all intersections leading to the highway to ensure that civilian traffic does not interfere with movement of convoys of security forces, officials said.

The ban on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays will be in force till May 31.

An official spokesman said the ban was imposed in view of large number of security personnel being moved around for election duty in the state.

The ban will be in place from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU