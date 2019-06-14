Two dead in tree collapse incidents in Mumbai

Two persons have died and another has been injured in incidents of tree collapse in the city since Thursday.
Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving spells of rain amid strong winds in the last couple of days.
Two persons were injured when a tree branch fell on them near Vijaykar Wadi on SV Road in Malad around 6.30 am Friday, an official of the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Shailesh Mohanlal Rathod (38) was declared 'brought dead' at Shatabdi Hospital while the other person was undergoing treatment, said the official.
On Thursday, Anil Ghosalkar (48) was critically injured when a tree collapsed at Takshashila Cooperative Housing Society in suburban Jogeshwari. He succumbed to the injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital Friday, the official said.
A notice had been issued to the housing society on April 24 to get the overgrown trees on its premises trimmed, the official added.
