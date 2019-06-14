Two dead in tree collapse incidents in Mumbai

Two persons have died and another has been injured in incidents of tree collapse in the city since

and surrounding areas have been receiving spells of rain amid strong winds in the last couple of days.

Two persons were injured when a tree branch fell on them near Vijaykar Wadi on SV Road in Malad around 6.30 am Friday, an of the disaster management unit of the (BMC) said.

(38) was declared 'brought dead' at while the other person was undergoing treatment, said the

On Thursday, (48) was critically injured when a tree collapsed at Takshashila Cooperative Housing Society in suburban Jogeshwari. He succumbed to the injuries at Friday, the said.

A notice had been issued to the housing society on April 24 to get the overgrown trees on its premises trimmed, the official added.

