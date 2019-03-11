JUST IN
Two killed as tractor-trolley turns turtle in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Pratapgarh 

Two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in turned turtle, police said on Monday.

Two others, including the driver of the tractor, were injured and have been hospitalised, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday night at Allahabad-Faizabad road under Mandhata police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashwani Mishra said.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra (35) and Arun (30), he added.

Mishra said the accident took place when the driver suddenly applied brakes as a leopard came in the way of the vehicle.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 14:10 IST

