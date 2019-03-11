Two killed as tractor-trolley turns turtle in UP

Two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's district when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in turned turtle, police said on Monday.

Two others, including the of the tractor, were injured and have been hospitalised, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday night at Allahabad-Faizabad road under station area, of Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra (35) and Arun (30), he added.

Mishra said the accident took place when the suddenly applied brakes as a leopard came in the way of the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)