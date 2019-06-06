Two men arrested for stealing paper rolls worth Rs 70,000 from a godown in Alipur

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing paper rolls worth Rs 70,000 from a godown in outer Delhi's Alipur, police said Thursday.

The accused - Shiv (35) and (28), residents of Khera Kalan were arrested by the police.

In his complainant, Ashwani Garg, the owner of the godown said on Wednesday noon, he found 10 paper rolls, kept outside his godown and worth Rs 70,000, stolen.

and were nabbed from the Khera colony and the stolen articles were also recovered from them, a said.

The vehicle used for carrying the stolen materials were also seized, he said.

Police said used to identify the place from where they could steal articles.

On the other hand, Yogender, a would arrange the vehicle for carrying the stolen articles, police said, adding the accused are being further interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)