Tyrese Gibson in talks to star in 'Morbius'

is in negotiations to join the Jared Leto-fronted Spider-Man "Morbius".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Fast and Furious" star is expected to play an FBI agent trying to hunt down the titular living vampire.

Leto, 46, will play Michael Morbius, a Nobel who tried to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats. However, the results were catastrophic and he developed vampiric qualities.

The film also stars Matt Smith, and

Smith is cast as the villain, Loxias Crown, Morbius' best friend who also suffers from the blood disease. will essay Morbius' love interest, while Harris will portray Morbius' mentor.

Daniel Espinosa, who has films such as "Safe House" and "Life" to his credit, will direct the project for Sony, with a script from and

The film is produced by and alongside

Production on the film began this week in

Gibson recently signed on to play R&B icon in his biopic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)