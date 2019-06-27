UAE to host preparatory meet ahead of Climate Action Summit

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host a preparatory climate meet from June 30 to July 1 ahead of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York this September.
United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres is set to welcome more than 1,000 world political leaders and climate action experts at the inaugural Abu Dhabi climate meet.
The high-level gathering aims at outlining the agenda and draft resolutions to be taken up at the New York summit.
Leading climate action advocates, including ministers from countries in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa, will attend the event.
