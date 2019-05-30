Ugandan woman becomes first inmate of detention centre in Goa

A woman from Uganda, arrested Thursday at for illegally staying in Goa, was sent to the newly-opened detention centre for foreign nationals in town, becoming its first inmate, officials said.

The 27-year-old woman, Nakimbugwe Justine, was sent to the detention centre and restrictions were imposed on her movement in the state till she provides valid legal documents, an order issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) said.

"The woman was arrested by police when she was found without valid documents in the coastal belt," of Police (FRRO) Bosco George said.

"She will not move out of the detention centre till her are made, as there is every likelihood that she may disappear and indulge in undesirable activities," he said.

had Wednesday opened the detention centre for foreign nationals at town, nine kms from here.

The government spent Rs 50 lakh to convert the old sub-jail in town into the detention centre and foreigners illegally staying in the state would be kept at the facility till the procedure to deport them is completed, the had said.

This is the second such facility in the country, the first one being in

