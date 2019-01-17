UK PM May holds Brexit talks; opposition dubs them a 'stunt'

British was consulting opposition parties and other lawmakers Thursday in a battle to get back on track after surviving a no-confidence vote, talks that were branded a "stunt" by the main opposition

Across the Channel, countries were stepping up preparations for a disorderly British exit on March 29 after the rejected May's withdrawal EU nations were spending millions, hiring thousands of workers and issuing emergency decrees to cope with the possibility that Britain will leave the bloc without an agreement to smooth the way.

British lawmakers threw out May's Tuesday, handing the the worst parliamentary defeat in modern British history.

The drubbing was followed by a no-confidence vote demanded by the opposition. May's minority survived it on Wednesday night with backing from its Northern Irish ally, the

The government confirmed that May will meet a Monday deadline to publish a Brexit Plan B, and that lawmakers will have a full day to debate it and, crucially, amend it on Jan 29.

May met Thursday with representatives from several of Parliament's feuding Brexit factions: Northern Ireland's compromise-rejecting Democratic Unionists, Euroskeptic "hard Brexit"-backing Conservatives, those urging Britain to hold a second EU membership referendum and supporters of a close economic relationship with the EU.

May claimed to be listening, but with such a wide range of views on Britain's future, she can't please all of them.

Jeremy Corbyn, of the main opposition Labour Party, said he wouldn't meet with May until she took a no- Brexit "off the table."



"To get a deal that can command a majority in Parliament, has to ditch the red lines and get serious about proposals for the future," Corbyn said during a speech to supporters in the English seaside town of

"Last night's offer of talks with party leaders turned out to be simply a stunt, not the serious attempt to engage with the new reality that's needed." lawmaker Caroline Lucas, who met with May on Thursday morning, said the was "in a fantasy world" if she thought her Brexit deal could be transformed by Monday.

