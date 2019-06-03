A collaboration between a British university and Indian institutions is helping improve the survival rates associated with childhood in

The collaboration between the University of and the in Kolkata is helping to improve cure rates in children with (ALL) in by 10-15 per cent.

The knowledge transfer from is also raising standards of care at Paediatric Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, the university said on International Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday.

Vaskar Saha, a paediatrician from the University of Manchester, has helped cure children diagnosed with ALL by 15 per cent during the five years he has led the (ICICLE) clinical project, in partnership with in Kolkata.

"In the UK, 450 children are diagnosed annually with ALL, of which 400 will survive. In India, 9,000 of the 15,000 children diagnosed annually will survive," said Saha,



"Not so long ago, four in ten Indian children would die because of poor treatment and relapse. The former was mainly due to the absence of standardisation in testing and treatment. If we can improve outcomes in by 10 per cent then an additional 1,500 children a year grow up to lead normal lives," he said.

Saha's research has increased survival rates in Kolkata from 65 per cent in 2014 to 80 per cent in 2019, the university said.

"It means that around 80 per cent of children with the most common are now likely to survive following treatment at major centres across India, thanks to his revolutionary approach," it said in a statement.

Originally from West Bengal, Saha previously led research which helped increase survival rates among children with the condition by 10 per cent in the UK. Survival rates of most in India are usually 15-25 per cent lower than the UK.

Saha is a of Paediatric at The University of and Senior Paediatric of Translational Cancer Research at the Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata.

"With the help of colleagues in the [the UK's National Service] and across the world, we've successfully integrated modern diagnostics and monitoring into routine

"This not only saves lives, it also saves money as children who don't require intensive treatment are identified early and we are using IT tools to monitor and manage patients so they can return home early," he said.

Mammen Chandy, Director, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, said the institution was researching appropriate therapy through the ICICLE project, with the aim of collaborating with international specialists who can bring their skills and laboratories to India.

With the ICICLE project, clinicians are able to share their knowledge in order to work towards standardised systems.

