UK to urge Security Council action over Yemen

Britain on Monday announced that it was urging partners to act over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, saying there now "appears to be a window" for a peace deal.

agreed with the UN's "that the time was right for the Council to act to bolster the UN-led process," according to a statement.

"For too long in the conflict both sides have believed a solution is possible with catastrophic consequences for the people," said Hunt. "Now for the first time there appears to be a window in which both sides can be encouraged to come to the table, stop the killing and find a that is the only long term way out of disaster."



Britain will use "all its influence to push for such an approach", he added, saying there was "a small but real chance that a cessation of hostilities could alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people".

UN on Friday called for a halt to violence in to pull the country back from a "precipice" and build momentum toward talks on ending the war.

Conflict-ravaged Yemen has become a "living hell" for children with thousands dying every year from and easily preventable diseases, a top UN said Sunday.

According to UNICEF, 1.8 million Yemeni children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition, and the lives of 400,000 severely affected children are under threat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)