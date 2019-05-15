Union Bank to raise Rs 6,000 crore this fiscal

(UBI) Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore this fiscal through securities to meet its capital requirement.

The board of the company, in a meeting held on Wednesday, approved raising "total capital fund up to Rs 6,000 crore during FY 2019-20," said in a regulatory filing.

Approval of the shareholders for raising the equity capital would be sought at the Meeting of the company, to be held on June 28, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)