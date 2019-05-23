JUST IN
Union Minister Manoj Sinha loses to BSP's Afzal Ansari

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Union Minister Manoj Sinha Thursday lost to BSP's Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.19 lakh votes.

Sinha lost to Ansari by a margin of 1,19,392 votes, the EC website said.

While Sinha polled 4,46,690 votes, Ansari secured 5,66,082 votes.

In 2014, Sinha won the seat by a margin of 32,452 votes.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:16 IST

