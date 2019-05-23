Union Minister Manoj Sinha loses to BSP's Afzal Ansari

-
Union Minister Manoj Sinha Thursday lost to BSP's Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.19 lakh votes.
Sinha lost to Ansari by a margin of 1,19,392 votes, the EC website said.
While Sinha polled 4,46,690 votes, Ansari secured 5,66,082 votes.
In 2014, Sinha won the seat by a margin of 32,452 votes.
