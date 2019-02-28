UP BJP delegation meets CEC in Lucknow

A delegation of BJP leaders met here Wednesday evening.

"The BJP delegation urged the to increase the voting duration by an hour, since VVPAT machines (linked to ballot units) consume more time in voting," said.

The BJP also demanded that the tracking-ID of the postal ballot should be generated within 24 hours of issuance of notification, so that votes of jawans of the Army, para-military and officials posted in remote areas can be registered well before the counting of votes, said.

It was also demanded that postal ballot be converted into for and para-military jawans and officials posted in remote areas, told

He said the officials took their demands seriously.

The BJP also demanded that the give permission with ease for programmes conducted by the party 15-20 days before filing of nominations, and the expenses should be clubbed with the expenses of the party.

Those present in the delegation included party leaders Anoop Gupta, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)