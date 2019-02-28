UP BJP delegation meets CEC in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Will not going back to era of ballot papers: CEC
Will step in if emotions are channelised during polls in WB: CEC
Simultaneous elections 'desirable goals', says CEC Sunil Arora
CEC bats for constitutional protection for fellow commissioners
EC to institute annual lecture to promote democratic values
-
A delegation of BJP leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora here Wednesday evening.
"The BJP delegation urged the Chief Election Commissioner to increase the voting duration by an hour, since VVPAT machines (linked to ballot units) consume more time in voting," vice-president of UP BJP JPS Rathore said.
The BJP also demanded that the tracking-ID of the postal ballot should be generated within 24 hours of issuance of notification, so that votes of jawans of the Army, para-military and officials posted in remote areas can be registered well before the counting of votes, Rathore said.
It was also demanded that postal ballot be converted into e-ballot for Army and para-military jawans and officials posted in remote areas, Rathore told PTI.
He said the officials took their demands seriously.
The BJP also demanded that the Election Commission give permission with ease for programmes conducted by the party 15-20 days before filing of nominations, and the expenses should be clubbed with the expenses of the party.
Those present in the delegation included party leaders Anoop Gupta, Akhilesh Awasthi and Nikhil Mathur.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU