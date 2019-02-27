Pak military top brass apprise lawmakers about growing confrontation with India

and civil officials Wednesday gave an in-camera briefing to the lawmakers about the escalating tensions with following the terror attack.

The briefing was arranged by the government at the Parliament House in order to take the opposition parties into confidence about the current security situation.

Tensions between and rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

was present with other military officials, including

and were also present.

Foreign briefed the leaders on the government's strategy, while Ghafoor apprised them about the military aspects of the current situation.

The participants were also briefed about the meeting that took place earlier in the day.

"All parliamentary leaders have been taken into confidence by the government about the prevailing situation," Qureshi said.

Moting that it was a good meeting, Qureshi told reporters that all political parties expressed their support for the government and the armed forces.

Defence told the media that efforts were on to defuse the growing tensions and expressed hoped that something good will come out.

From the government side, for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, and others also atttended the meeting.

Several senior leaders from Muslim League-Nawaz such as former Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal were present.

Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, and former were also in attendance.

